Brindisi Announces $1.1 Million Dollar Grant For Utica College

Utica College has been awarded a $1.1 million National Science Foundation Grant.

The grant was announced by Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

The grant is for the NSF’s “Preparing STEM Teachers to Serve in High-Need, Rural School Districts.”

Brindisi says the critical dollars will help make sure the Mohawk Valley and rural communities in particular can continue to educate the next generation of STEM innovators.

“We are grateful for Congressman Brindisi’s leadership and advocacy,” said Utica College President Laura Casamento. “This is a wonderful opportunity on multiple levels. With the support of the NSF’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, our students will receive critically important scholarship assistance, our teacher education program will gain firsthand insight into the needs of high-need rural school districts, and local school districts will gain a pool of well-trained STEM teachers from which they may recruit."

