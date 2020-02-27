Brindisi Announces Grant For Utica Municipal Housing Authority

The Utica Municipal Housing Authority has been awarded a nearly $240,000 Housing and Urban Development grant.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi says the grant is part of HUD’s Resident Opportunity and Self Sufficiency Service Coordinator program.

The ROSS program is designed to help residents make progress toward economic self-sufficiency.

“We need to make sure everyone in our community has a roof over their head and is on the path toward self-sufficiency,” “These important dollars will help people in public housing across Utica can get the help they need to get back on their feet.”

The grant dollars are used to hire a service coordinator to assess the needs of public housing residents and connect them with supportive services.