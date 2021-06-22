U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are announcing over $5.3 million in funding for sixteen Public Housing Authorities across Upstate New York.

The funding is allocated in the American Rescue Plan.

The Utica Municipal Housing Authority will receive over $156,000.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and will support tenant-based rental assistance for individuals who are experiencing or are at risk of experiencing homelessness, or who are fleeing from domestic violence, human trafficking, or sexual assault.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home, and this federal investment helps public housing authorities address the scourge of housing insecurity in communities across Upstate,” said Schumer. “When I led the American Rescue Plan to passage in the Senate, I specifically added provisions to address housing issues that have been amplified as a result of the COVID pandemic that will support affordable housing, especially for our most vulnerable residents. Access to safe and reliable housing is a fundamental right and I will not stop fighting and delivering for New Yorkers experiencing housing insecurity.”

“We have seen housing insecurity threaten the health and well-being of our communities. Access to safe and affordable housing is essential now more than ever,” said Gillibrand.

Gillibrand has fought for funding to support housing assistance for New Yorkers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and helped secure $45 billion for homelessness prevention and housing assistance in the American Rescue Plan.

Of that funding, $5 billion was allocated for emergency housing vouchers.