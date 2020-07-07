Brindisi Hosts Virtual Health Care Rally

Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, Congressman Anthony Brindisi hosted a virtual health care rally on Tuesday.

Brindisi was joined by health care workers and patients to call on Washington to increase access to affordable health care and protect patients with pre-existing conditions.

He wants Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to act on the House passed Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act.

The bill would lower the cost of healthcare for consumers, increase consumer protections and bring down the cost of prescription medications.

“During a crisis, it is about putting politics aside, working together, and doing what’s best for our country,” Brindisi said. “With the ongoing pandemic, Congress needs to be working together to expand access to affordable care, not working to end protections for people with pre-existing conditions.”