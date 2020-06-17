Brindisi Joins Food Distribution Event At MVCC

The Food Bank of Central New York hosted a drive-thru food distribution of New York state agricultural products as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Nourish New York initiative.

The distribution took place Wednesday afternoon at the Mohawk Valley Community College Utica campus.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi and his wife Erica helped hand out locally sourced food boxes to families in need.

“This pandemic hit our region hard, but it is heartening to see our community come together to support those in need,” said Brindisi “Upstate New York is home to the greatest agriculture producers in the country, and food drives like today’s are a great way to lend a helping hand to our neighbors facing food insecurity and our hardworking farmers at the same time. Upstate New Yorkers are tough, and I know we will get through this together and come back stronger than ever.”

There have been more than 350 Nourish NY distribution event held across the state since the program started in May.

photo courtesy of Congressman Brindisi's Office

.