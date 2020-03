Congressman Anthony Brindisi will be joined by local health care experts on Thursday to field questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The telephone Town Hall will take place at 3:30.

Constituents are encouraged to RSVP at Brindisi.House.gov/live to receive a call.

Constituents can also call 855-614-0159 to take participate.

The Town Hall will also be lived streamed on Brindisi’s website.