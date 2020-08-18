Brindisi Tours Organic Dairy Farm In Mohawk

Congressman Anthony Brindisi visited the Hardy Family Farm in Mohawk on Tuesday

He toured the farm and heard from owners Dave and Susan Hardy about the issues facing farmers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hardy Family Farm is one of 64 dairy farms operating under the Organic Valley Cooperative in New York's 22nd Congressional District.

Brindisi promised to continue his work on the behalf of small organic farms and advocate for them on a federal level.

“Our Upstate dairy farmers are some of the most hardworking, dedicated farmers in the country. They continue to play a vital role in our state’s recovery,”said Brindisi.

Brindisi is a member of the House Agriculture Committee.

photo courtesy of Congressman Brindisi's Office

