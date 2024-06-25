Primary Results Set Up Congressional Races in the Fall – Who Won the Primary?

In the New York race for the 22nd Congressional District, it will unofficially be John Mannion (D), against incumbent Brandon Williams (R).

On Tuesday night, NYS Senator Mannion faced off against fellow Democrat Sarah Klee Hood and not surprisingly, Mannion received strong support from his home Syracuse and Onondaga County, which would ultimately carry him to the victory.

The win comes despite some ugly campaign stories that went public as some former staffers claimed that Mannion and his wife created a very volatile work environment, and were homophobic. Mannion claimed the accusations were dirty attacks from his opponent, Klee Hood, who denied any involvement in the story's release. Some political strategists suggested without evidence that the negative story was pushed out by Brandon Williams campaign. As we parlay to the general election, Williams also has a lingering story out there from former staffers, who released a video of Williams yelling at tow former staff members.

Unofficial results from the NY-22 Democratic Primary have Mannion leading Klee Hood 62% to 38%.

Another race with local interest was the Republican Primary in NY-24, where former New Hartford Representative Claudia Tenney unofficially defeated her Republican contender, Mario Fratto by nearly 5,000 votes.

Election Day, which will include the race for President of the United States, will be Tuesday, November 5, from 6am 'til 9pm. Early voting is October 26th, through November 3rd.

