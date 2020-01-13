Brindisi Wants Answers On Drinkng Water Quality In Vernon Center

Congressman Anthony Brindisi was joined today by Town of Vernon officials and residents to demand the state provide answers and address drinking water quality in Vernon Center.

Brindisi says recent testing shows the amount of chloride in the drinking water exceeds levels recommended by the State Health Department.

He wants the state to acknowledge whether contaminants from a former State DOT salt storage facility are responsible for elevated sodium and chloride levels in the groundwater

"As New York State provides these residents with bottled water, they are not providing answers Brindisi said. “When members of the community are being provided bottled water but no answers, that is a failure of transparency and a failure of basic government.”