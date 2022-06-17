One Fire Inspired This CNY First Responder To Serve His Community

The craziest things can inspire someone to become a firefighter. This story is no different.

Meet Ken Race

When you talk about someone who is proud to serve his community, you're talking about Ken. He's been a member of the Vernon Center Fire Department for the past 7 years, all because of one freak incident.

7 years ago, Ken and his wife Cassandra had a small fire in their home. If it weren't for the quick response from the local firefighters, the damage could have been much worse than what it was. After they left that night, Ken turned to Cassandra and said, "I am getting an application for the fire department tomorrow. I want to help my community." And that's exactly what he did.

After being voted into the Vernon Center Fire Department, he hit the ground running. Ken quickly got all of his training requirements done and he was ready to serve. His knowledge and effort have helped him get promoted to Lieutenant this year.

Does not matter if it is 2 in the afternoon or 2 in the morning... out the door he goes! He has put in hard work and just like many others; deserves a shout out for all he has done and continues to do.

So thank you Ken. Your dedication to your community has not gone unnoticed. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do to protect all of those you serve and protect in Central New York.

