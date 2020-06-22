Bubba Wallace’s Message For Whomever Hung Noose in His Garage

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - JUNE 22: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, is greeted by Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, after NASCAR drivers pushed Wallace to the front of the grid as a sign of solidarity with the driver prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. A noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway a week after the organization banned the Confederate flag at its facilities. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASCAR Cup Series drivers and pit crew members responded with a show of unity behind driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday, one day after a noose was found handing in the garage of the only black driver on the circuit.


He also tweeted this photo after the NASCAR family symbolically pushed him to the front of pit road.

He captioned it: 'Together'


The 26-year-old driver is a member of the Richard Petty Motorsports team. Petty, who earned nickname 'The King' back his in his racing days, is one of NASCAR's living legends. CBSSports.com reports Petty returned to the track Monday in a personal show of support:

Among those supporting Wallace on Monday was 82-year-old NASCAR legend Richard Petty, who made the decision to attend his first race since the coronavirus shutdown in order to stand alongside his driver.

After finishing 14th in the race, Wallace had a message for whomever was responsible for hanging a noose in his garage:

''You're not gonna take away my smile...I'm gonna keep on goin'.''

Ryan Blaney wound up taking the checkered flag is a thrilling finishing, edging out Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by just 0.007 seconds!

