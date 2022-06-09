Study Ranks New York 47th for Racial Equality in Education

A study done by Adam McCann of WalletHub ranked New York as the fourth-worst state for racial equality in education, citing statistics provided by EdBuild.

Those statistics show a glaring lack of equality in New York schools with clearly racial divides. According to the data, high-poverty and predominately white schools receive $22,831 in funding per student, while high-poverty and predominately non-white schools receive only $18,737 in funding per student. That constitutes a difference of $4,094 in funding per student.

Low-poverty and predominately white schools received $21,720 in funding per student and low-poverty and predominately nonwhite schools received $20,271 in funding per student.

So both high and low-poverty and predominately white schools received more funding than either high or low-poverty and predominately nonwhite schools in New York. In fact, the data concluded that predominately nonwhite school districts receive ten percent less funding on average than predominately white school districts.

The study also compared white and black students across a number of metrics, and found that New York was in the lowest tier of states in a number of categories. The state ranked 48th in the gap between adults with at least a bachelor degree, 42nd in the gap between mean SAT scores, 39th in the gap between adults with at least a high school degree, and 48th in the gap between public high school graduation rate.

Per WalletHub's rankings, New York beat out only Connecticut, Minnesota and Wisconsin for racial equality in education. Pennsylvania and New Jersey also fell in the bottom ten states for racial equality in education.

