Syracuse basketball's leading returning scorer from last season, and the son of coach Jim Boeheim, is among six SU players who are expected to miss at least a week of action following a COVID positive tests on the team.

Buddy Boeheim missed Thursday night's 75-45 rout of Niagara after school officials announced the positive test less than two hours before tip-off.

Coach Boeheim spoke to media and said it was determined Buddy and four other players were in close contact to the teammate - unidentified - who tested positive, based on tracking technology worn by the entire team, 247Sports.com reported:

Jim Boeheim said his son was in close contact with the positive tester for 14 minutes, according to the chip-based data that Syracuse compiles from wristwatches each member of the program wears during all team activities. That triggered New York State's guidelines for a 14-day quarantine because the close-contact period was longer than 10 minutes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses a 15-minute standard, which the NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference have also adopted, as well as a recently adjusted seven-day quarantine as long as the individual tests negative for Covid-19. Boeheim said he has "no idea" whether New York will match the CDC's revised guidelines.

The Orange (2-0) are scheduled to host Rider on Saturday night (7:00) at the Carrier Dome, then visit No. 24 Rutgers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night.

If Buddy Boeheim is only sidelined for a week, he would be eligible to play in the team's first conference game, Saturday, December 12 at Boston College.

