College Hoops Star From Upstate New York Arrested & Suspended

It was a long road just to choose a destination for Dior Johnson and his on-court talents. ESPN ranked him amongst the best 40 freshman college basketball players in the nation coming into the season. Six high schools and three college commitments over the past four years may have been a troublesome sign for some collegiate programs. However, University of Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel was confident that his team was a good fit for Johnson. Now, that all could be in jeopardy for the Kingston, New York native.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Johnson was arrested last Friday on multiple charges that included aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment. The charges are in connection with an incident that occurred in early September involving a young woman at her apartment. The alleged victim alleges that she got Johnson's phone wet. The 18 year-old hoop star then slapped the alleged victim, took her phone and left her apartment. It gets worse.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson returned to the alleged victims apartment hours later and started a verbal argument that escalated. It was reported that allegedly the Pitt basketball player repeatedly punched the alleged victim in her arms, stomach and head, causing her to throw up twice. The alleged victim, who has not been identified, according to the Post-Gazette, said she called 911 "in fear for her life" but Johnson chased her with scissors, took the phone, hung it up and threw it. He then allegedly grabbed her head and pushed it into the bed, making it hard for her to breathe.

The complaint alleges that Johnson cut himself with scissors multiple times, in an attempt to make police think the victim was the aggressor. “I’ll make them think you did this,” the complaint alleges Johnson said. The Pitt Athletic Department said Friday that Johnson has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities pending the resolution of legal charges filed against him.

