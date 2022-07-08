A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to injuring two people in a shooting in Allentown. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 29-year-old man pleaded guilty on the morning of Wednesday, July 6, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio. Jose A. Castillo entered the plea to the charges against him:

- one count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree

- one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

- one count of Assault in the Second Degree

He fired multiple shots at two men with an illegal weapon on July 8, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am. The victims were walking on Allen Street in Buffalo near Irving Place. After he shot the victims, Castillo fled the scene on a bicycle. Both victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center. One of the victims suffered serious injuries from the shooting. The other man was released.

Castillo was arrested a week later on July 15 at an apartment on Schiller Street. Police found an illegal gun in his possession at the apartment where he was apprehended.

Castillo, who is a second violent felony offender, could spend up to 15 years behind bars when he is sentenced. He is due back in court for his sentencing hearing on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10:00 am. He is being held without bail.

Here are some anti-gun violence organizations you can get involved in:

- Most Valuable Parents of Buffalo

- Buffalo Peacemakers

- Buffalo SNUG

- Stop the Violence Foundation

