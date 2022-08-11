Another Fight at Buffalo Bills Training Camp on Thursday

Thursday was the final day at Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. After today, the Bills will be holding practices at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park.

Saturday will mark the first preseason game of the month, which will also be held in Orchard Park at Highmark Stadium, against the Indianapolis Colts.

Game action can't come soon enough, as this year's training camp featured an above average collection of fights and skirmishes, with the last day of camp featuring one more fight that happened between a few players.

According to Josh Reed of WIVB Sports, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins threw a punch. It wasn't clear who Dawkins hit or tried to hit, but defensive tackle Ed Oliver tackled Dawkins before it was broken up by in part, head coach Sean McDermott.

Jordan Phillips was also involved and that means he's been in the thick of these scuffles a couple of times, including one with quarterback Josh Allen nearly two weeks ago.

Phillips hugged it out with Dawkins after practice.

Josh Allen was asked about the multiple fights at camp and said it's a "good problem to have." That is because it means people are competitive.

Normally, there are one or two fights at an NFL training camp but this makes it five or six at Bills camp, which is higher than usual.

It shouldn't be a cause for concern but the fear whenever this happens is that someone will get hurt, which is the last thing coaches, teammates or fans want.

Josh Allen will not play in the first preseason game against the Colts, which McDermott announced before Thursday's practice. It still remains to be seen how much other starters will play, but it's safe to say many won't play either.

The Colts will be playing some of their starters, including new starting quarterback, Matt Ryan.

