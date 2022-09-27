Buffalo Bills’ Coach Goes INSANE, and Here are the Internet’s Funniest Responses

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and naturally, most people associated with the Bills weren't thrilled about it. After all, the Bills came into the game with a record of 2-0, and had largely dominated both of their opponents from the first two games of the season.

Comparatively speaking, Buffalo looked flat, and the final score reflected that.

One such person who seemed to be especially upset with the final result, was Bills' offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey. Following a failed attempt to position the team for a game-winning field goal, the broadcast showed a view of Dorsey, who was seated in a booth overlooking the field.

What that view showed has now officially gone viral on the Internet.

Internet Reacts to Video Showing Bills' OC Dorsey Freaking Out After Loss

First, let's get a look at the clip in question, courtesy of the CBS broadcast:

The reaction isn't overly surprising. The Bills had a chance to drive down the field, and set up kicker Tyler Bass for a game-winning field goal. Josh Allen completed a pass to Isaiah McKenzie, but the wideout was unable to get out of bounds with only a few seconds remaining, and time expired on Buffalo before they were able to stop the clock.

Frustrated by this development, on top of other lackluster plays by the Buffalo offense, Dorsey, the team's offensive play-caller snapped, and before you knew it, the clip had gone viral on the Internet.

So, which jokes made by Twitter users were out favorites? Here are a few:

No updates have been given on the injury status of the Microsoft Surface tablet that Dorsey spiked, but I can imagine that the prognosis is grim.

