Thieves Steal From Bills Elvis During Tailgate In Buffalo

It was not all about celebration for one Bills Mafia superfan on Sunday night.

According to his Twitter page, John Lang, aka Bills Elvis, said that someone had broken into his truck during the game and took a bunch of tailgate items from it.

He didn't say what was taken but is asking Bills Mafia for any information on who could have possibly taken his things while he was at the game.

It wasn't the first time a car break-in has happened in the parking lot during a Bills game. Several people who commented on Lang's Tweet said it has happened to them before.

Police always remind you that in settings like a Bills parking lot, mall parking lot, or anywhere where there are a lot of vehicles with a minimum amount of security, you should always lock your vehicle and hide valuables in your trunk if possible.

If you do have any information on the theft from Bills Elvis's truck you can send him a message via his Twitter page.

Several members of Bills Mafia have also set-up a Gofundme account to help replace their tailgate gear.

The Bills will be back in action this Saturday night as they will host the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. The last time these two teams faced each other in the playoffs, the New England Patriots were known as the Boston Patriots.

It was back in 1963 when the Patriots beat the Bills 26-8, in the divisional round of the American Football League playoffs.

This will be the first time these teams will face each other in an NFL playoff game.

