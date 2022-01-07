The Buffalo Bills are about to finish out their regular season schedule this Sunday, when they host the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium at 4:25 pm.

The Bills can win the AFC East with a victory, or win the division with a New England Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins as well.

The Bills have had their ups and down this season, but it's really been the close losses that have hurt their record. Out of the Bills six defeats, five of them are by one score. The only loss by more than once score is to the Indianapolis Colts at home back in November.

The Bills defense has not been talked about enough this season by the national media. They have been dominant in many games, especially their stout pass defense.

The Bills defense currently ranks number one through 16 games with 286.5 yards given up per game on average. They also have the number one passing defense, with an average of 173 yards given up per game.

If the Bills finish the regular season as the top defense in the NFL, they will become the first team since the 2012 Pittsburgh Steelers, to have the top-rated defense in the NFL and have zero Pro Bowl selections from that defense.

This has absolutely been mentioned to the team, and will most definitely be extra motivation to end the season strong against a Jets team that has been playing better on offense in recent weeks.

The Bills pass defense gets my vote for most under-appreciated unit in the entire NFL, from the national media.

