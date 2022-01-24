Buffalo Bills Suffer Gut-Wrenching Loss In Playoffs [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills 2021-22 season came to an end in one of the most gut-wrenching ways losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime 42-36.

The game went back and forth all night long and the Bills' had the lead with only:13 seconds left in regulation. The Chiefs were able to move the ball from their own 25 to get within field goal range and tied it up as the clock struck zero.

The Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime and were able to score on their opening drive to secure the win. Josh Allen and the Bills offense never had a chance to touch the ball in overtime.

Coming off what many people called a "Perfect" offensive game, the Bills offense went toe to toe with the Kansas City offense matching scoring drive to scoring drive. When the game was over Josh Allen showed why he is one of the top QBs in the league.

Allen ended the game with 329 passing yards and four touchdowns. He was also the Bills leading rusher with 68 yards on 11 attempts.

While the Chiefs focused on shutting down Stefon Diggs, which they did holding Diggs to three catches for only 7 yards. Bills second-year wide receiver Gabe Davis has a break-out game grabbing 8 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns. He became the first receiver in NFL history to catch four touchdown passes in one game.

The Bills defense who ended the regular season as one of the best in the league had their problems shutting down the high-power Kansas City offense. Patrick Mahomes had 378 passing yards and three touchdowns. He was able to move the Chiefs into field-goal range with :13 seconds left in the game before taking the KC offense down for a touchdown in overtime.

Up next for the Chiefs with the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday. For the Bills, the team will head to the off-season with lots of questions if their coaches will be moving on for Head Coaching openings and what they can do to shore up the defense for another run at the Super Bowl next season.

