Road To The 2 Seed In The AFC Playoffs Got Easier For The Bills

It should be a fun end to the 2021 regular season this Sunday across the NFL, as the Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium for a 4:25 pm kickoff.

The Bills are currently the 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture, with a postseason berth clinched. The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a win against the Jets on Sunday, or a loss by the New England Patriots against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills are most likely to be the 3 or 4 seed, but they still have a shot at the 2 seed and a slim shot to fall for to the 7 seed.

First of all, how do the Bills fall to the 7 seed? It starts with a loss to the Jets on Sunday, with a Patriots win, Colts win, and a Chargers win. There's only a five percent chance that happens, according to Playoff Status.

But the 2 seed has a slightly higher chance at 11 percent.

The Bills have to beat the Jets, and they needed losses from both the Chiefs and the Bengals. Kansas City plays the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati plays the Cleveland Browns. Both the Broncos and Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Bengals losing just got a lot more likely, however. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will not play, along with other Bengals starters, in favor of rest.

Star running back Joe Mixon also won't play, after being placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

It looks like the Bengals are fine not going higher than a 4 seed. This means the Bills have a better shot to move up. However, it's likely worth it to get the 2 seed instead of the 3 seed, because that would likely be the difference between playing a team like the Raiders or Chargers, or a team like the Colts, who destroyed thee Bills back in November, 41-15.

If the Bills end up as the 3 seed, the Colts or Patriots will most certainly be the matchup. If they're the 2 seed, they will guarantee themselves at least two home playoff games, assuming they can win in Wild Card weekend.

Let's see how it all shakes out.

