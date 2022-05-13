The full 2022 NFL schedule has been released and that includes the Buffalo Bills full regular season schedule.

The Bills will open the 2022 regular season schedule playing at the defending Super Bowl champion, Los Angeles Rams. The game is the NFL opening, Thursday Night Football matchup on September 8th at 8:20 pm.

The Bills will open up at home the following week, which is also in prime time against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on Monday Night Football. Kickoff will be at 7:15 pm.

Believe it or not, the Bills only play once at 1 pm at home, before week 10. They have five guaranteed prime time games and two more that could be flexed to prime time.

They will play on Thanksgiving for the third time in four years; at the Detroit Lions at 12:30 pm. They will also play at the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve at 1 pm.

The Bills have made it a tradition to post a video on social media, revealing their schedule in a funny way. They didn’t disappoint for 2022.

You can watch it below.

I was wondering where all this was going and as it turns out, nowhere. The Bills players were amazing in this video and I cannot get over Josh Allen caressing Dawson Knox's hand in this video.

Isaiah McKenzie, Tim Settle and Gabriel Davis also starred in the video. The Bills won the internet, without question.

