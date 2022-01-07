The Buffalo Bills Need Your Help Shoveling Snow

Just a day after the first major snowstorm impacted Western New York dumping nearly 20 inches of snow across the area, the Buffalo Bills are looking for help getting Highmark Stadium ready for the Regular Season finale.

The Bills are looking for people to help shovel snow in and around Highmark Stadium. They are paying $15 per hour and offering Wegman's gift cards as bonuses as well to people who can work today.

The Buffalo Bills along with Jani-King are asking anyone age 18 and over or under 18 if you have proper working papers to come to the stadium starting at 9 am today.

The gift cards will be given to snow shovelers who work at least a four-hour shift. The Wegmans Gift cards will be given as a bonus to those who work a minimum of a four-hour shift ($20 gift card) or a minimum of an eight-hour shift ($50 gift card).

The Buffalo Bills are offering a complimentary hot lunch and for people working later in the day, dinner breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warming area.

According to the Buffalo Bills website, they ask you to dress appropriately to work outdoors and to bring your own shovel if possible. If you don't have a shovel, they will provide one.

If you are interested in being a snow shoveler for the Buffalo Bills you are asked to park in Lot 6 off Abbott Road just north of the Team Store and proceed to the Jani-King office trailer at the bottom of the steps to register to work.

You can also pre-register to be a snow shoveler HERE.

