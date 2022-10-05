Three Important Buffalo Bills Starters Won’t Practice Today

The Buffalo Bills are four days away from their first 1 pm home game of the 2022 regular season, which is pretty weird to have the first afternoon home game come in the second week of October.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play at the Bills at Highmark Stadium and while the Bills are 14-point favorites over the Steelers (biggest underdog the Steelers have ever been), Buffalo is dealing with injuries again this week.

Get our free mobile app

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder did suffer a broken ankle against the Baltimore Ravens, as head coach Sean McDermott pointed out on Monday. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is in concussion protocol.

On Wednesday, McDermott announced that three key starters for the Bills would miss practice today.

Jordan Poyer

Dawson Knox

Tremaine Edmunds

Poyer is dealing with a rib injury, Edmunds with a hamstring and presumably, Knox with a back/hip that had him on the injury report last week.

Christian Benford, Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder also will miss practice today and all likely to miss Sunday against Pittsburgh.

There is some good news, as Isaiah McKenzie will practice today on a limited basis. He's still in concussion protocol.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White, who could return today to practice, will not be on the practice field as he is still on PUP. He's recovering from ACL surgery late last year.

The Bills would love to get McKenzie healthy in time for Sunday, since without him the Bills will be with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir as the only healthy receivers on the active roster.

It remains to be seen whether or not a wide receiver is elevated from the practice squad, but it stands to reason the Bills will elevate someone or maybe even two before Sunday.

Isaiah Hodgins and Tavon Austin seem like the two likely to be elevated is McKenzie isn't cleared before Saturday.

15 Things You Should Never Do at a Bills Home Game Things that are a no-no to do at a Buffalo Bills home game.

11 Pictures of Why We Love Josh Allen