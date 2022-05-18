Ever Have a ‘Cereal Taco’? Try One at this Upstate NY Cereal Bar
Cereal in a bowl? That's so yesterday. This popular Upstate New York eatery wants to serve it to you in a taco.
The Cereal Spot in Buffalo is a cereal bar that serves some unique menu items involving breakfast cereals. Of course, you CAN just get a simple bowl of cereal with milk, if you so choose. They have over 200 different boxes of the stuff, including all the popular brands you'd find at the store, and also some rarities you might not.
They have just about every variant of Cheerios ever made -- 16 in all -- as well as international offerings, such as Tim Horton's Timbits Birthday Cake puffs.
But the real stars of the show at the Cereal Bar are its own dessert-like creations -- mason jar sundaes with a cereal base, milkshakes, and their signature cereal tacos. The shell is like a flattened Rice Krispies treat filled with ice cream, topped with your favorite cereal.
Walking into The Cereal Spot is like reliving your childhood all over again. You're immediately transported back to the days of watching Saturday Morning Cartoons, a time when the commercials didn't annoy you. Back then there was always some cartoon mascot hocking the latest must-try cereal, which you then had to convince Mom to buy. The walls in the Cereal Spot are painted with these famous mascots, and the tables are fashioned after cereal boxes as well.
If you find yourself in Buffalo and are looking to satisfy your sweet tooth in an unconventional way, consider the Cereal Spot -- it's part of a balanced breakfast.