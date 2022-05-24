Naval And Military Park Set To Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

With Memorial Day weekend on the horizon, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park is set to reopen to the public.

Starting on Memorial Day weekend, the Buffalo Naval Park will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first official day that people can visit is Saturday, May 28, according to WIVB.

If you are planning to visit the Buffalo Naval Park this weekend, the museum building will be open, along with USS Croaker and USS Little Rock.

Unfortunately, due to some awaited maintenance, USS The Sullivans will be closed until further notice.

You may remember, it was only a month ago when the USS The Sullivans was tipped in the water at about 30 degrees.

Special thanks to all the crews who worked so hard to save the ship…USS The Sullivans started to upright itself.

Some background information on USS The Sullivans: it is a Fletcher-class Destroyer, which is the largest and most important class of U.S. Destroyers used in World War II. It is not in use anymore since the mid-1960s, but they were an important part of war history for the United States.

For Memorial Day, there will be a special ceremony held on Monday at 10 a.m.

For the ceremony, the Monuments Garden will have 7,300 small American flags to represent the number of veterans who have lost their battle with PTSD since last Memorial Day, according to WIVB.

Anyone heading to the Naval Park must get their ticket by 4 p.m. on the day of their visit.

12 Photos of Air Force One Landing In Buffalo President Joe Biden and the First Lady landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, May 17.

Buffalo Country Music Concerts in 2022 Concerts in Buffalo, NY? Here is a list of the shows coming to the Buffalo and Rochester area, such as Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan.