Watertown Man Snags Enormous Record-Breaking Catfish in… a Kayak?!

Holy mackerel! Or in this case... holy catfish!

A Watertown man can officially add his name to the record books, as the channel catfish he snagged in Jefferson County has been confirmed as the largest ever in New York State!

Bailey Williams of Watertown reeled in the monster fish from his kayak while bottom fishing in the Black River back on May 8th. The behemoth officially tipped the scales at 35 pounds, 12 ounces, which beat the previous record holder by 9 ounces, caught back in 2017 from Lake Ontario.

Having to wrestle that beast out of the water in a kayak, one can only imagine the knock-down, drag-out fight it must've put up.

For a little comparison, here are some common things that are 35 pounds:

A CINDERBLOCK

attachment-tungsten-rising-BeEdoFyibeA-unsplash loading...

Imagine having to pull a cinderblock into your kayak... one that's thrashing like crazy.

A 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD

attachment-terricks-noah-n9R0MN3XGvY-unsplash loading...

Parents, you know this... this is when your kids start getting too heavy to pick up.

6 GALLONS OF GAS

amazon.com amazon.com loading...

Not only is 6 gallons of gas heavy, but it's also approximately $228 right now.

7 REAMS OF COPY PAPER

amazon.com amazon.com loading...

Copy paper is "sneaky heavy." You always forget how heavy it really is.

140 STICKS OF BUTTER

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash loading...

35 pounds' worth of butter is comprised of approximately 140 sticks. My mother uses all of them for one pie.

CONGRATS TO BAILEY ON HIS HUGE CATCH!

Anglers-- think you got what it takes to catch a record-breaking fish in 2022? Here is the full list of New York state fish records.

