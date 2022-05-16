A busy pizza restaurant in Buffalo was forced to close its doors after a shooting threat was allegedly made. An alarming statement was made claiming that the suspect was going to shoot up the pizza spot like the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Buffalo Police say that a 52-year-old man was arrested for calling the threat into Bocce Club Pizza on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Joseph Chowaniec, who was apparently complaining about a pizza he was unsatisfied with, allegedly threatened to,

shoot up Bocce’s like the Tops on Jefferson

He also allegedly was allegedly menacing Southern Tier Brewing Company on Scott Street. Police located Chowaniec on a street corner holding a sign that read,

Uncle Sam dismantle white supremacy

He is described by police as a white male. Chowaniec has a criminal history that involved impersonating a police officer and robbing a person.

Police are (or should be) taking these types of threats very seriously. There have been quite a few racially, religious or otherwise motivated mass shootings around the county. The deadly mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue was carried out by Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, on Saturday, May 15, 2022. Ten people were killed, the victims include a retired Buffalo Police officer working as a security guard and a 32-year-old woman. Three people were also injured in the racially-motivated attack.

One day after the deadliest mass shooting in Buffalo, there was a mass shooting at a church in California.

JUST IN: A suspect who was detained after allegedly carrying out a shooting at a church in Southern California has been described as an Asian man in his 60s and is uninjured, officials said. Churchgoers confiscated two handguns from him.

