Buffalo Singing Cops Eliminated First on Amazing Race Given Second Chance

The singing Buffalo police officers are getting another chance to race around the world for the $1 million grand prize.

In an exciting twist, The Amazing Race is bringing back previously eliminated teams and that includes Michael Norwood Jr. and Armonde 'Moe' Badger, the singing Buffalo cops.

Credit - Moe Badger via Instagram Credit - Moe Badger via Instagram loading...

The coronavirus pandemic forced The Amazing Race to take a 19 month 'Pit Stop' before restarting in Switzerland. But 4 teams weren't able to return to the race. So for the first time, the reality show brought back the 2 previously eliminated teams, including Michael and Moe, the singing police officers from Buffalo. "We were definitely so surprised and grateful for the opportunity again," said Moe.

Michael and Moe were the first team to be eliminated after royally messing up a mural puzzle challenge in England.

Credit - Amazing Race via YouTube Credit - Amazing Race via YouTube loading...

The Buffalo officers received national fame when a 2019 video of their singing talents went viral. Now they're getting a second chance to go global. "This was truly a life-changing experience that I will cherish forever," Moe said.

This isn't the first team from Buffalo to appear on The Amazing Race. Katie and Max Bichler came in second on season 22. There have been a few winners from Upstate New York too. Brennan Swain of Rochester, New York, and her partner Rob Frisbee won the first season and Brent and Josh of Sharon Springs won season 21.

See how Michael and Moe do this time around when The Amazing Race” airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Gramp's Old House Featured on HGTV's Cheap Old Houses Stay at a newly renovated one room schoolhouse originally built in 1850 that will be featured on HGTV's Cheap Old Houses," premiering August 9.