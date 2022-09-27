It’s Not Too Late To Build New Bills Stadium In Downtown Buffalo

Now that the 2022 NFL Season is underway and we've had our first home game of the year at Highmark Stadium, can we all agree on something? Football in Buffalo is awesome!

Ok, now that we got that out of the way, can we try and agree on something else? Originally building an NFL stadium in Orchard Park, New York was a bad idea.

Get our free mobile app

It's just about universally accepted that not building the stadium in Buffalo was a mistake. You know it, and I know it. It ranks among the worst decisions that have been made in Buffalo's history.

In my estimation, it sits right above building the University at Buffalo campus in Amherst and right below closing Main Street to car traffic for the Metro Rail.

Since we all know this to be true, then why are we ok with piling another bad move on top of the one we already made?

Again, I get it; we don't like change. The stadium has been in OP for 50 years, why not just leave it there? I also totally recognize the Buffalo Bills belong to Mr. and Mrs. Pegula and their company Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE). They can choose to put their team and its stadium wherever they choose. I may not like it, but it is what it is.

However, it's still dumb to leave the team in Orchard Park.

But, it's not too late to do something about it.

We still have in front of us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Buffalo, Western New York, and New York State to do the right thing for the city and region.

There are many cities that have built recent stadiums in their urban core. Just take a look at places like Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Seattle, and Pittsburgh; all of these cities have an urban stadium, and it's about time that Buffalo does as well.

Also, it's really not that much more expensive. We're already spending $1.4 billion to double down on a mistake, why not kick in another $300 million to right a historic wrong done to our region? It's not really as much as you think. It comes out to about an additional $15.43 per New York State resident.

Don't believe me? Just take a look at the study that was completed which compared everything from costs to traffic impact.

A downtown stadium is overall better for everyone. I say let's do it!

The 6 Dumbest Things That Buffalo Has Done

The Top Folding Tables For The Bills Mafia To Jump On In order to have the best tailgates this year, you have to be ready with the highest quality equipment