BBB Issues Upstate New Yorkers Warning To Not Buy This Product

One business in Upstate New York is under fire for allegedly scamming customers. Here's what you should know.

The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is warning consumers to hesitate or use caution when buying a product from Bulky Bean, LLC. The BBB has recently received a high number of complaints from customers who placed orders, paid money, and haven't received their item.

Young businesswoman suffering from headache in front of computer in office. Bojan89 loading...

Bulky Bean is a company who claims to sell oversized bean bag chairs on their website at a price of $49.00. This is much lower than the retail price you'd find from other websites, which is one red flag.

I would give a zero if I could. Took my money, never sent my product. LOTS of emailing back and forth with false promises, but I never get the product, nor have I gotten my money back.

In total, the BBB has received 38 complaints, 7 customer reviews, and 14 BBB Scam Tracker reports. All of these claiming the company took their order, payment, and never delivered the item.

Photo by Flipsnack on Unsplash Photo by Flipsnack on Unsplash loading...

The reviews aren't the only problems found with the company. When the BBB tried contacting the business, they were unsuccessful. Not only did the company disconnect their phone line, but the address provided is a private residence.

Uses social media for advertising. Will send confirmation of received funds but will not send tracking information. Also will not reply to emails and contact information (phone number) is disconnected.

The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to avoid shopping with this company completely until these issues are resolved. They are also sharing several tips to better practice safe online shopping...

Sad and worried entrepreneur with laptop AntonioGuillem loading...

Know the Advertiser - Though you may see the best deal online or in an ad, it doesn't mean the business isn't a scam. Make sure you always shop on a legitimate website.

Think Before You Click - Many scammers will advertise great deals that don't measure up to the actual hype.

Protect You Information - Always read a site's privacy policy for extra security.

Shop With A Credit Card - It's easier to dispute charges you didn't approve or get your money returned when a problem arises. Debit or prepaid cards don't have the same protections.

Keep Documentation - Save a copy of your receipt or payment confirmation for every order until you receive it.

