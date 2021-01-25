A bus driver is facing a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a series of alleged inappropriate incidents dating back to mid-December 2020.

Herkimer Police say a parent reported a series of events that allegedly occurred between the bus driver and their 14-year-old daughter. Police say 59-year-old Colby Sweet is accused of dropping all other students off, leaving him alone with the 14-year-old.

Police say Sweet allegedly stopped on the side of the road when alone with child and those stops were not authorized. Officials say during these unauthorized stops, Sweet allegedly gave the child several gifts and professed his admiration for her. According to Herkimer Police, the behavior eventually escalated to alleged inappropriate touching, rubbing and requests for kisses.

As a result of the lengthy investigation, Herkimer Police say Colby Sweet of Ilion was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. The Police Department is continuing their investigation into these incidents and other charges are possible. Police say they have been assisted in this investigation by Bernie Bus.