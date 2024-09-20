Upstate NY Woman Charged With Forgery and Petit Larceny
New York State Police have arrested a Herkimer woman on a handful of charges including forgery. Troopers say that on September 19, 2024, State Police arrested 42-year-old Alisa M. Ferraro, of Herkimer, for Forgery 2nd degree (class “D” felony), and Petit Larceny (class “A” misdemeanor).
Troopers say Ferraro is charged with forging the name on a personal check and cashing it for $150.
According to police, Ferraro was arraigned at Herkimer CAP Court and released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Herkimer Town Court on October 15, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.
Police Calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about a crime, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- September 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Stars We Lost in 2022
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman