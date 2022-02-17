A woman in New York City has died after being unceremoniously dumped at the hospital with botched butt injections.

Authorities say the 53-year-old was left at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx in the early hours of Tuesday, February 15th. She was brought in by two other unidentified women. Unconscious and unresponsive, she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon closer inspection, medical examiners found several injection sites on both cheeks of her buttocks. The NYPD is still investigating the incident and have yet to determine an official cause of death.

Butt augmentation is an increasingly-popular cosmetic procedure used to enhance the shape, contour and volume of the gluteus maximus. Rarely does it look natural or even remotely desirable, but that hasn't stopped thousands of Americans from trying it. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, close to 22,000 people opted for some sort of butt procedure in 2020. And while all other cosmetic procedures decreased during the pandemic-strangled year, butt augmentation was the only procedure that actually rose in popularity.

Unfortunately, butt injections can be dangerous, and this isn't the only case of someone dying from it.

An aspiring adult performer named Karissa Rajpaul died in September 2019 after having several silicone embolisms injected into her butt. A mother-daughter tandem was arrested for administering the injections.

Another New Yorker died in 2015 after receiving butt injections in a seedy basement. A 39-year-old woman named Donna Francis plead guilty to the crime.

Injectable cosmetic substances, like the silicone used in most butt injections, can become fatal if it enters the bloodstream, according to the FDA. When getting any part of your body enhanced, it's important to seek the advice of a trained medical professional.

The Most Famous Dicks from New York State Get your head out of the gutter: We're talking about the most famous people named Richard from New York State.

12 Dumb Reasons People Called 911 Most people who call the police or 911 usually are calling because they are in an emergency situation. Most people, not all people. Some people think that 911 is the perfect number to call to take care of every minor issue in their lives.