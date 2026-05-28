Village of Ilion Announces Hydrant Flushing Schedule

Residents in several parts of the Village of Ilion should expect overnight hydrant flushing beginning Sunday, May 31 and continuing through Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to the Village of Ilion Water Department, crews will begin flushing water mains each night around 11 p.m. and continue working until approximately 7 a.m. Areas affected include neighborhoods connected to the Otsego Street Main, Fourth Avenue Main and the Tank Circuit system.

People in those areas could notice temporary water discoloration during the flushing process because sediment inside the mains can get stirred up as hydrants are opened. Village officials are advising residents to check their water before doing laundry and avoid using hot water if the water appears discolored. Residents may also want to fill containers with drinking water before the overnight work begins.

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The village stressed there is no boil water advisory connected to the flushing operation. Officials say the water remains safe to drink and normal pressure throughout the system is expected to be maintained during the work.

Here is the scheduled flushing breakdown by date and location:

Sunday, May 31

Otsego Street Main areas include South Ilion, Otsego Street, Central Avenue, Marina, Philip Street, Frederick Street, English Street, the Columbia Parkway area, High School area, Benedict Avenue, Armory Street and High Street.

Fourth Avenue Main areas include Forge Hill Drive, South Fourth Avenue, North Fourth Avenue, South Third Avenue, North Third Avenue, Second Avenue, First Avenue, North Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, Seventh Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Second Street from West Street to Barringer Road, and Barringer Road from Second Street to West Main Street.

Monday, June 1

Otsego Street Main areas include Remington Avenue, Hoefler Avenue, Highland Avenue, Park Street, Beech Street, Maple Place, Spring Street, East Main Street, Hakes Road, Hess Avenue, Lester Avenue, Elm Street, Center Street, Grove Street, John Street, West Street, Morgan Street, the Small Area and Hope Street.

Fourth Avenue Main and Tank Circuit areas include 2nd Street Extension, Massachusetts Avenue, Miles Avenue, Sunset Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, West Rand Street, Vosburg Street, Clark Place, West Montgomery Street, Shull Street, West Prospect Street, West Main Street, West State Street, Old Forge Road, Upper Barringer Road, Hidden Pond Road, Applewood Drive, Ray Street North, Ray Street South and Brook Street.

Tuesday, June 2

Otsego Street Main areas include East Clark Street, Catherine Street, Cottage Street, East Street, East State Street, East River Street, West Clark Street, West North Street, West River Street, Spruce Street, Pine Street and the London Towers area.

Fourth Avenue Main areas include Marshall Avenue, Harriet Avenue, George Street, Woodland Avenue, South Fifth Avenue, Concord Street, Newton Street and the East Frankfort area.

The flushing schedule may change depending on how long it takes crews to clear individual water mains. The hydrant maintenance program is part of the village’s ongoing effort to improve overall water quality across the system.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Village of Ilion Water Department at 315-895-7449.

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