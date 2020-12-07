CAC: Utica Woman, 19, Breaks Infant’s Arm

A 19-year-old Utica woman is facing a felony charge of Assault and a misdemeanor count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child for allegedly breaking the arm of her infant daughter.

Officials with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say they were alerted to the case back in early October when a one-year-old girl was being treated at the hospital for facial injuries, and a healed fracture in her elbow.

A subsequent investigation lead to the filing of charges against the young child's mother, whose name is not being released. Investigators say the mother is also facing a misdemeanor charge of Offering a False Instrument for Filing.

The woman was arraigned in Utica City Court and released on her own recognizance.

An order of protection has been file on behalf of the child, according to the child advocacy center.

---------------------------------------------------