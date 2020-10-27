California Added To New York Travel Advisory List

Governor Andrew Cuomo has added California to the state’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory list, while no areas have been removed.

"Now, 45 states and territories meet the requirements for our travel advisory. We cannot let our guard down and risk going backwards in New York. It's going to take the work of all of us to remain vigilant. Stay NY Smart - wear a mask, socially distance and follow the public health guidance. It's there to save lives."

Here's the full updated Travel Advisory List:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Meanwhile, over 111,000 coronavirus testes were reported in New York yesterday and 1.78 percent were positive.

The test positivity rate in the four New York City micro-cluster areas in 3.65 percent, while the statewide rate excluding those focus areas, is 1.53 percent.

Total hospitalizations are up to 1,083 and there were 15 COVID fatalities on Monday.