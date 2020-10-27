California Added To New York Travel Advisory List
Governor Andrew Cuomo has added California to the state’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory list, while no areas have been removed.
"Now, 45 states and territories meet the requirements for our travel advisory. We cannot let our guard down and risk going backwards in New York. It's going to take the work of all of us to remain vigilant. Stay NY Smart - wear a mask, socially distance and follow the public health guidance. It's there to save lives."
Here's the full updated Travel Advisory List:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Meanwhile, over 111,000 coronavirus testes were reported in New York yesterday and 1.78 percent were positive.
The test positivity rate in the four New York City micro-cluster areas in 3.65 percent, while the statewide rate excluding those focus areas, is 1.53 percent.
Total hospitalizations are up to 1,083 and there were 15 COVID fatalities on Monday.