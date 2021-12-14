California Adopts Tough Standards for Trucks, Lawn Equipment

By ADAM BEAM, Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California truck drivers will soon have to worry about pollution tickets along with speeding tickets.

The California Air Resources Board on Thursday approved a new smog check program for heavy duty trucks.

Many newer trucks have computers on board that monitor emissions and send data to the state.

But the state also plans to set up sophisticated roadside sensors to detect trucks that are polluting too much.

The proposal is part of the state's aggressive strategy to clean up its dirty air. Also on Thursday, the board approved a ban on the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment starting in 2024.

10 Photos That Remind You Just How Much Litter America Produces 10 Photos That Remind You Just How Much Litter and Pollution America Produces

Ornaments Made by Clinton Elementary School Students On Display in Nation’s Capital Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is displaying Christmas ornaments made by fifth grade students at Clinton Central Elementary School at her office in the nation’s capital.

Chef's Express Bakery Opens In Downtown Utica The grand opening of Chef’s Express on Genesee Street in Utica recently took place.The bakery provides raining for people supported by the ARC Oneida-Lewis Chapter.