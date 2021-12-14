California Adopts Tough Standards for Trucks, Lawn Equipment
By ADAM BEAM, Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California truck drivers will soon have to worry about pollution tickets along with speeding tickets.
The California Air Resources Board on Thursday approved a new smog check program for heavy duty trucks.
Many newer trucks have computers on board that monitor emissions and send data to the state.
But the state also plans to set up sophisticated roadside sensors to detect trucks that are polluting too much.
The proposal is part of the state's aggressive strategy to clean up its dirty air. Also on Thursday, the board approved a ban on the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment starting in 2024.
