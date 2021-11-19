New Delhi’s Air Still ‘Very Poor’ Despite Emergency Measures

NEW DELHI (AP) — Air pollution remains extremely high in the Indian capital a day after authorities closed schools indefinitely and shut some power stations to reduce smog that has blanketed the city for much of the month.

On Thursday, New Delhi's air quality was in the "very poor" category.

The annual winter spike in air pollution has seen the concentration of tiny airborne particles soar to nearly 15 times the level deemed safe on many days in November.

Photo Credit: Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images

The city of 20 million is one of the world's most polluted and air quality often hits hazardous levels during the winter.

Forecasters warn that pollution is likely to get worse in the coming days.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Visual Artist Luke Jerram Inspires the World Visual Artist Luke Jerram Inspires the World