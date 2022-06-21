Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top 5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?

5. Oneida Lake, New York

The lake is near the Great Lakes, located northeast of Syracuse. Algal blooms and rooted vegetation hampered the recreational use of Oneida Lake, prompting the state to add the lake to its list of impaired waters under the Clean Water Act in 1998. Excess nutrients, particularly phosphorus, from agricultural, urban, and suburban runoff fueled algal blooms in the lake.

1. Onondaga Lake, New York

The most polluted lake in the United States is Onondaga Lake.

Onondaga Lake is a lake in Central New York, immediately northwest of and adjacent to Syracuse, New York. It is not only one of the most polluted lakes in the country, but also takes a spot in the most polluted lakes in the world. Pollution of the lake has been an issue since the late 1800s, with ice harvesting prohibited as early as 1901. The swimming ban happened in 1940, and fishing was outlawed in 1970 owing to mercury contamination. For years, raw sewage was thrown directly into the lake, resulting in high nitrogen levels and algae blooms.

Even though AZ Animals says that New York State has deemed both lakes safe now for fishing and leisure, ain't no way in hell I would get into either on them. Just my opinion ‍♀️

The other lakes on the top 10 list are:

10. Utah Lake, Utah

9. Lake Kinkaid, Illinois

8. Grand Lake St. Mary’s, Ohio

7. Lake Lanier, Georgia

6. Lake Washington, Washington

4. Lake Michigan, Wisconsin

3. Lake Erie, Michigan

2. Lake Okeechobee, Florida

