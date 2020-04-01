Call For Virus Volunteers Yields Army Of Health Care Workers

NEW YORK (AP) — An army of health care workers has heeded New York’s call for help reinforcing hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say at least 82,000 people so far have volunteered for the state’s reserve force of medical workers.

The group includes retirees willing to go back to work, health care professionals who can take a break from their regular jobs and others.

Few have made it into the field yet, as hospitals and the state have vetted enlistees and figured out how to deploy them.

The state says hospitals are expected to hire 1,500 recruits by Thursday.