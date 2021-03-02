Calls For Cuomo’s Resignation Mount As 3rd Accuser Emerges
NEW YORK (AP) — Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign are intensifying now that a third woman has accused him of offensive behavior.
Anna Ruch told The New York Times on Monday that Cuomo touched her back and face and asked if he could kiss her moments after they met at a wedding in 2019.
Her account prompted tweets of support from two former Cuomo aides who say he sexually harassed them.
The governor has denied wrongdoing and said his actions were misinterpreted.
The state's attorney general is hiring a law firm to investigate his conduct.
