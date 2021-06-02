The mental health crisis that faces our country continues every day and in Central New York we are no stranger to it. A Camden man is facing charges and had to undergo a mental health evaluation following a domestic incident Tuesday night.

Initially Oneida County Sheriff's officials made the public aware of a police presence Tuesday on Old State Road at State Route 69 in Camden. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol say deputies responded to the residence on Old State Road after a man’s wife called 911.

An investigation revealed 40-year-old Kenneth Miller was attempting to get in his vehicle and drive while allegedly intoxicated. Miller became enraged when his wife wouldn’t allow him to drive under the influence, according to Maciol.

Deputies say in an effort to prevent Miller from leaving, his wife hid his keys and Miller left the home and went outside, smashing the windshield of the car with a hammer. At that point deputies say Miller’s wife locked him out of the home and stayed with her children inside.

According to officials Miller began to threaten harm to himself with the knife by holding it to his wrist. Officials say it was at that point his wife called police. Officials say once the police were called, Miller ran into the woods with the knife. When deputies arrived they began to search the wooded area and eventually located Miller. Officials say he was taken into custody without incident and sent to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. Upon his released from the hospital, he was charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Contempt.

