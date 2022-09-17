Can The New York Giants Win Vs The Carolina Panthers In Week 2?

I always try to tell myself that I'm not going to drink the Kool-Aid when it comes to the New York Giants. My pre season prediction was that I had the Giants getting six wins and that's it. But now after an impressive week one win over the Tennessee Titans and a favorable matchup hosting the Panthers on Sunday, I like the Giants to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Gmen then host Dallas and the Bears in weeks three and four but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves before we try to say that the Giants will be 4-0 entering week five. It's been only one week. Here is my quick take on this form The Times Union:

I like the Giants to win again on Sunday, and start their season 2-0 under first year head coach Brian Daboll. Carolina is coming off of a tough loss to Cleveland and will be a tough out at Metlife Stadium, but the Giants have a healthy Saquon Barkley. Barkley looks like a different player this year, and when he’s running at full strength he’s one of the best running backs in the NFL. Sunday is a matchup of Barkley and Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey who is also capable of taking over a game. I give the edge to Saquon and the Giants who will pull out a close win at home.

MJ and I were joined by our good friend Pat Leonard from the NY Daliy News who covers the Giants day in and day out. We had past on yesterday morning right here on Big Board Sports. Below is our full interview with him.

I expect the New York Football Giants to be 2-0 after this Sunday's game vs the Carolina Panthers.

