Can You Identify This Identity Theft Suspect?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in an identity theft that took place during Thanksgiving weekend.
New York State Police say that the suspect pictured in surveillance photos allegedly used the identity of another person and stole financial information and got approximately $800 from the victim’s account while at a drug store.
Authorities are releasing the photo today but say that the incident occurred on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy ATM on Sunrise Highway in the Oakdale area of the Suffolk County Town of Islip.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect, or with information pertaining to the suspect’s identity, is being asked to contact investigators at: (845) 769.2600. Those responding should refer to case # 10571377.
Members of the public are encouraged to take extra precautions to safeguard personal and financial information. According to statistics from the Federal Trade Commission as of September 30, 2021 there have been more than 97,000 cases of credit card fraud in the past year, more than 91,000 cases of other identity theft, and almost 30,000 reports of bank fraud, accounting for more than $3 billion in losses.