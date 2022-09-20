NY Man Faces Felony For Mother’s Day ‘Prank’ on Ex-Employer

An upstate New York man went too far as he apparently wanted to settle a score with his former employer. He's now admitting his 'prank' wasn't harmless after New York State Police arrested him on a felony charge.

The incident dates back to Mother's Day of this year and involved Tug Hill Vineyards in Lowville, NY. They host a variety of receptions and gatherings, including brunches and similar events. The business, also known as Tug Hill Estate, says it received numerous reservations for a Mother's Day event that turned out to be bogus. The fake reservations were made by a man police say used to work there, who was upset with his old employer. The reservations obviously never showed and it's estimated the business suffered a $13,000 financial loss, according to state police.

Troopers say former employee, David Nisley Jr, of Lowville, has admitted that he made the fake reservations using various online aliases, police said. The 33-year-old "expressed remorse for his actions, stating he understood it was not a harmless prank," a release from NYSP read.

He's now charged with Identity Theft in the first degree, a D-level felony, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

