Canadian Man Sentenced For Running Drug Ring On Reservation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in federal prison for selling oxycodone on an American Indian reservation on the U.S.-Canada border in northern New York.

The U.S. attorney's office in Albany says Wednesday that 42-year-old Robert Jon Lazore, of Snye, Quebec, was sentenced earlier this week to 12 years, seven months in prison for conspiring to distribute oxycodone on the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Reservation in Franklin County.

Lazore pleaded guilty in June. He admitted to operating a drug-running ring that obtained oxycodone pills 5,000 at a time from Canadian suppliers between 2008 and 2012. He was extradited to the U.S. in December after serving a prison term in Canada.

U.S. prosecutors say five other members of his drug ring have also were sentenced after pleading guilty.