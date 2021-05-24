Do you want to attend a New York state school tuition free this fall?

Applications for New York’s Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the 2021-22 academic school year are now open.

The Excelsior Scholarship, in combination with other aid programs, allows eligible full-time students to attend a two-year old four-year SUNY or CUNY school tuition-free.

"Given the economic impact families are facing throughout our State, it is more important than ever that students have access to financial support that enables them to realize their dream of pursuing their education regardless of race, class or social status," Governor Cuomo said. "The Excelsior Scholarship provides the financial resources for tens of thousands of students to receive a high-quality education in New York's world-class education system without the burden of worry or debt."

To be eligible for the scholarship this year, household federal adjusted gross income can total up to $125,000.

Student must also meet the following eligibility requirements:

Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two or four-year college

Complete 30 credits per year towards their program of study (including Summer and Winter terms)

Be on track to graduate on time with an Associate's Degree in two years or a Bachelor's Degree in four years

Recipients must also plan to live in New York State for the length of time they received the award.

The 2021-22 Excelsior Scholarship application is open to first-time students entering college in the Fall 2021 and current college students who have never received the Excelsior Scholarship.

Nearly 230,000 New York residents attend CUNY or SUNY tuition-free thanks to the addition of students receiving the Excelsior Scholarship.

Applications will be accepted through August 31, 2021.