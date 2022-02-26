Kids of All Ages Will Love This Cartoon Themed Hotel Three Hours From Binghamton

Did you know that the world’s very first Cartoon Network Hotel is located just three hours from Binghamton?

Get our free mobile app

Many people have recently asked for recommendations of places to take their kids either for spring break or to celebrate the upcoming end of the school year. Places within driving distance and that are reasonably priced.

While I’ve never been to the Cartoon Network Hotel in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, I’m familiar with the property and its location. The Cartoon Network handpicked Lancaster to be the first place in the world to open one of its hotels in January of 2020 and friends who have taken their children have said they all had a blast.

I can’t think of a better place to escape with your kids than Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It will only take you about three hours to get there from the Sothern Tier and it's like stepping into an entirely different world. Amish out plowing fields, restaurants which serve copious amounts of homestyle type foods, shopping outlets, fantastically cozy coffee shops, bakeries, museums, and of course, the Cartoon Network Hotel.

Situated right on the Lincoln Highway (Route 30) in Lancaster, Cartoon Network Hotel is packed with fun and activities to keep your kids busy but if you want to venture out, it sits on what I can only describe as our version of the Vestal Parkway...times five.

Lincoln Highway has restaurants, stores, an amusement park, theaters, two shopping outlets and if you drive just one street over in either direction, you'll find yourself surrounded by Amish fields and farm animals of every kind. Lancaster truly is one of the greatest places on earth for a family to visit.

Check Out This Cartoon Themed Hotel Only Three Hours From Binghamton Located just three hours from the Southern Tier, the Cartoon Network Hotel in Lancaster, Pennsylvania is fun for kids of all ages!