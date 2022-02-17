Carving Up NY Trees? You Might Not Realize The Harm It Truly Causes
It will create a memory they say. That's all fine and good, but, the harm it causes is probably more than you would imagine.
We all have seen the damage, although you may have just seen it and never passed thought to it actually being harmful. Maybe you have been the person carving your name into the bark of a tree in the woods, or perhaps even a heart with your loved ones initials next to yours. While yes, that does leave a lasting memory you can then see for years to come, for a tree it is the equivalent of carving initials into your arm.
Never Thought Of It That Way Huh?
Your carving into the bark, but what does bark actually do for a tree? It acts as a skin for the tree. Protecting what is inside, when you carve into it, it becomes an open wound for the tree. If you had an open would, you of course put a bandaid or some form of protection over it to avoid infection from bacteria. The only problem, a tree cannot just use a branch to whip out a bandaid and stick it on.
The DEC Gives An Easier Way To Make A Memory With Nature
Just pull out the camera and snap a few shots. Make a lasting memory that you can take a look back on anytime you want. The other positive to a photo, you always have access to it regardless of where you are.
